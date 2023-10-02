SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan.

According to SSGEOS, this seismic event is anticipated to occur in Pakistan within the next 48 hours.

SSGEOS specializes in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they contend can serve as indicators of regions with the potential for stronger seismic activity, typically within a range of 1 to 9 days.

Meanwhile, SSGEOS underscores that the regions they identify as potentially affected are approximations, they offer valuable insights into areas prone to earthquakes.

In a recent prediction, a Dutch scientist working with SSGEOS reported a significant increase in electric activity along the Chaman fault lines in Pakistan.

This surge has raised expectations of a powerful earthquake occurring within the next 48 hours, causing concern among the local population.

Notably, this Dutch scientist has a track record of accurately predicting earthquakes, notably forecasting the devastating quake in Turkey earlier this year, which tragically claimed over 47,000 lives.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has not provided any official statements regarding the speculations surrounding the potential earthquake.

Historically, the PMD has consistently dismissed such predictions, citing a lack of scientific basis for earthquake forecasts.

The nation has witnessed numerous significant earthquakes, and the looming threat of seismic events remains a persistent concern throughout its history.

Seismologists globally continue to emphasize the inherent challenge of accurately predicting earthquakes.

While it is feasible to estimate the likelihood of earthquakes occurring in specific regions due to elevated seismic activity, pinpointing precise locations and timings remains an intricate undertaking.

As a result, experts advocate for a cautious approach when interpreting earthquake forecasts, even those provided by well-intentioned scientists.

