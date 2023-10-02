Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan

SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan

SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan.
  • This seismic event is anticipated to occur within the next 48 hours.
  • SSGEOS specializes in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge.
Advertisement
The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), an organization based in the Netherlands renowned for its seismic predictions, has grabbed headlines with its forecast of a major earthquake in Pakistan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story