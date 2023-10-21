Storm Babet Chaos: Leeds Bradford Airport Back on Track

Advertisement Leeds Bradford Airport reopens after Storm Babet runway incident.

TUI passengers redirected to Manchester due to airport closure.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has resumed operations following an extensive collaborative effort to recover a plane that slid off the runway during the passage of Storm Babet. The incident occurred as a TUI flight from Corfu was landing amidst challenging weather conditions characterized by heavy rain and strong winds on a Friday afternoon. In response to the situation, passengers were safely evacuated, and the airport temporarily ceased operations to facilitate the recovery process. As of 11:30 BST, the airport has reopened its doors to travelers. However, LBA has cautioned that there may be ongoing disruptions, advising passengers to verify the status of their flights with their respective airlines before embarking on their journeys.

"The LBA team and partners have worked tirelessly throughout the night in torrential conditions to recover the aircraft in order to safely reopen the runway and airport," a spokesman said.

“It has been a huge team effort from all corners of the airport and our partners.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in supporting the effort dealing with the incident, disruption and recovery of the aircraft in exceptionally difficult conditions.”

TUI passengers who were scheduled to depart from Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday morning were redirected to Manchester.

The operator revealed that it was collaborating with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch in their ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, Storm Babet’s impact persisted across various regions of the UK on Saturday, featuring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and extensive flooding.

Friday evening witnessed a challenging scenario at Leeds Bradford Airport, where arriving passengers encountered departure boards displaying numerous flight cancellations. Long queues for taxis and buses, amid heavy rain, added to the inconvenience.

Additionally, some customers arrived at the airport on coaches from alternative airports due to diversions.

One particular group shared their experience of having their flight from Majorca redirected to Manchester and subsequently reaching Leeds Bradford by coach.

“We hoped to be back home and having a cup of tea by 2.30pm,” one of the women said.

“But we’re still here, drenched, waiting for another bus into town.

“It’s not a great end to the week.”

