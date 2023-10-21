Storm Babet: Second Red Warning as Flooding Persists

Second “danger to life” alert in a week in eastern Scotland

Heavy rain and high winds forecast for the UK

70-100mm of rain predicted in Angus and Aberdeenshire

Advertisement

In eastern parts of Scotland, a second “danger to life” weather alert has been issued within a week, as the UK braces for heavy rain and high winds.

Meteorologists predict that an additional 70-100mm (4 inches) of rain could fall on Saturday in areas of Angus and Aberdeenshire, which have already experienced severe flooding.

Three severe flood warnings have been issued in Derbyshire, indicating a significant risk to life. Since Storm Babet began on Thursday, three people have lost their lives.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has cautioned that Saturday’s rainfall will exacerbate flooding and cause further disruption.

In England, flood warnings have been issued for Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate and Cattle Market, and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.

The Environment Agency has stated that flooding from major rivers may persist until Tuesday.

Advertisement

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has reported running a severely limited service due to flooding, and trains are subject to short-notice cancellations.

Parts of LNER’s network have been affected by flooding, with no trains running north of Edinburgh due to road closures.

Many people in Scotland remain in temporary accommodations due to the floods. The red weather warning is expected to remain in effect until 18:00, a change from its previous midnight deadline set by the Met Office.

Amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind cover much of eastern Scotland, with a yellow wind warning for north-east England.

Train services in Scotland will face significant disruptions on Saturday, while lines in other parts of the UK have been flooded overnight, as per Network Rail.

The Midland Main Line from Sheffield to London and Greater Anglia services are among those affected. Flooding in the Stowmarket area has caused issues for Greater Anglia services, and there is widespread disruption across the Midlands.

Advertisement

The Environment Agency is closely monitoring Ladybower reservoir in Derbyshire, which is nearing its capacity after heavy rainfall.

An overspill could result in flooding along the River Derwent.

Clive Stanbrook, the area manager at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, reported that 100 people, including 20 care home residents, had to be rescued on Friday.

In addition to the public safety concerns, the sporting calendar has also been impacted, with football matches postponed in Scotland and horse racing canceled at Stratford-on-Avon and Market Rasen in Lincolnshire.

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Land Stays Ours, Declares Palestinian Leader Leaders meet in Cairo for Israel-Gaza conflict de-escalation summit. Palestinian President Mahmoud...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.