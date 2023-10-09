Sudan War: Bullets Pour Down Like Rain

Advertisement Darfur resident describes a dire situation amid ongoing conflict.

A nearly six-month-long war has led to widespread displacement.

Clashes centered around military headquarters in Nyala. A person residing in Nyala, situated in Sudan's western Darfur region, has provided a troubling account of the current situation as the two opposing factions in the country's conflict continue their battles. In the nearly six-month-long war, this region has experienced some of the most intense fighting, resulting in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. The anonymous source, speaking to the Sudan Lifeline program on the media, described ongoing clashes primarily taking place around the military headquarters within the city, involving confrontations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

“Both sides used light, medium, as well as heavy weapons such as missiles, among many others,” the resident said.

“As for the conditions in the city, they can be described generally as catastrophic, as there is a complete power outage, and all communication services provided by all the different companies are cut.

“The people are demanding the intervention of organizations or even third parties that can urge the two parties to stop fighting so that they can get their daily needs by going to the markets or shops located within the neighborhoods.

“Today, the people are afraid to go even to these shops for fear of indiscriminate shooting, which has become like rain pouring down here and there on the city’s roads.

“The city has become almost empty of residents, except for a few of them who do not have enough money that help them move to other places or buy travel tickets to and from Nyala.”

