A renowned Somali TV journalist, Abdifatah Moalim Nur, widely known as Qeys, was laid to rest after falling victim to a suicide bombing at a Mogadishu restaurant on Monday.
Colleagues hailed him as an “extraordinary” and “inspirational” figure. Tragically, he is the first journalist to lose his life in Somalia this year, according to a local media monitoring organization.
The extremist group al-Shabab, linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that targeted the Blue Sky restaurant, situated in close proximity to the presidential palace.
Four others sustained injuries outside the restaurant, as confirmed by the police.
Information Minister Daud Aweis strongly condemned this “cowardly” act of violence, while the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) expressed deep shock over the “senseless and brutal” killing of Nur, who served as the director of privately owned Somali Cable Television.
“His remarkable career and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on Somali journalism, inspiring countless young journalists to strive for excellence,” the union said.
Representatives from different Somali media organizations united to pay their respects at his funeral. They shared thoughts on the profound influence Nur had within the media community.
“It is black day for all Somali Cable staff, he was a good person. He was not only our director but he was our father. I was with him yesterday discussing stories we’d work on today.” said Bushra Bashir a Somali Cable TV reporter.
Nur, a vocal champion of press freedom, had previously encountered threats, as reported by the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS).
In October of the previous year, journalist Mohamed Isse Hassan was one of over 100 individuals who lost their lives in twin car bombings in Mogadishu.
One month earlier, a correspondent working for state-owned Somali National Television, Ahmed Mohamed Shukur, tragically perished due to a landmine explosion near the capital.
These incidents are part of a series of lethal attacks by Al-Shabab in response to a large-scale military operation aimed at ousting the militants.
Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed office in May of the preceding year, pledging an unrelenting campaign against the group.
