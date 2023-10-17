Advertisement Somali TV journalist Qeys killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Al-Shabab claims responsibility for the attack at Blue Sky restaurant

Qeys is the first journalist to die in Somalia this year

A renowned Somali TV journalist, Abdifatah Moalim Nur, widely known as Qeys, was laid to rest after falling victim to a suicide bombing at a Mogadishu restaurant on Monday.

Colleagues hailed him as an “extraordinary” and “inspirational” figure. Tragically, he is the first journalist to lose his life in Somalia this year, according to a local media monitoring organization.

The extremist group al-Shabab, linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that targeted the Blue Sky restaurant, situated in close proximity to the presidential palace.

Four others sustained injuries outside the restaurant, as confirmed by the police.

Information Minister Daud Aweis strongly condemned this “cowardly” act of violence, while the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) expressed deep shock over the “senseless and brutal” killing of Nur, who served as the director of privately owned Somali Cable Television.