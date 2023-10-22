Swiss Right-Wing Party Surges as Voting Ends in 2023

Switzerland’s general election ends with a likely right-wing populist victory.

Key issues include anti-mass migration and opposition to “woke ideology.”

New parliamentarians select the government on December 13.

Switzerland wrapped up its general election with right-wing populist forces set to secure a commanding win, driven by anti-mass migration rhetoric and vows to combat what they label as “woke ideology.”

Voting concluded at noon (1000 GMT) after four weeks of participation by the majority of Switzerland’s 8.8 million citizens.

The election encompassed all 200 seats in the National Council’s lower house and all 46 in the upper chamber, the Council of States.

Preliminary percentage-based results are expected at around 4 pm (1400 GMT), followed by seat projections two hours later.

While the Council of States, which represents Swiss cantons, is largely controlled by the center-right party The Centre and the right-wing FDP. The Liberals, substantial shifts in the upper house’s balance are rare.

In the National Council’s lower house, which employs proportional representation, the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is poised to solidify its position as the dominant political force.

Meanwhile, opinion polls suggest that the Greens are likely to concede ground to the Social Democrats.

The SVP’s campaign focused on familiar themes, particularly the fight against “mass immigration” and concerns about Switzerland’s population surpassing 10 million.

Their social media ads titled “New Normal?” highlighted criminal cases involving foreigners and portrayed a world marked by violence, crime, and fear.

Additionally, the SVP took a stance against “cancel culture” and what they called “gender extremism and woke ideologies.”

The party staunchly defends Switzerland’s longstanding military neutrality and criticizes Bern for aligning with EU sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, which the SVP views as a breach of neutrality.

The SVP, a staunchly anti-EU party, has consistently led in National Council elections since 1999, albeit with varying levels of support.

They aim to regain the support they lost four years ago, targeting an unprecedented 30 percent threshold under the proportional representation system.

On the other side of the political spectrum in the National Council, the Greens and Green Liberals are anticipated to lose ground compared to their 2019 gains.

Despite the significance of climate change in Switzerland, the environmentalist movement appears to have lost momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic concerns, including the cost of living, inflation, and rising health insurance costs, have taken precedence.

The Social Democrats aim to address these issues and have proposed reforms, such as linking health insurance contributions to income. However, Swiss general election turnout typically hovers around 45 percent.

The 246 newly-elected parliamentarians will choose the seven members of the government on December 13, with few major changes expected.

The Federal Council government operates based on a consensus-driven decision-making process.

This election mirrors a broader trend in Western politics, where right-wing populist parties have gained prominence by emphasizing immigration, cultural identity, and traditional values.

