Edition: English
Syria war: Drone strike kills 60 at military academy

  • A drone strike in Homs, Syria, killed 60 soldiers and civilians, with many injured.
  • The military attributes the attack to “terrorist groups” but doesn’t specify.
  • No immediate claim of responsibility from the Syrian opposition.
A drone strike at a Syrian military academy in Homs has resulted in the deaths of at least 60 soldiers and civilians, with numerous others injured, according to a monitoring organization.

The military has acknowledged the loss of many lives during a graduation ceremony attended by cadets’ families, attributing the attack to “terrorist groups” without specifying them.

There hasn’t been an immediate claim of responsibility from the armed opposition groups engaged in the ongoing civil war in Syria.

However, experts suggest that the drone strike may have originated from areas under the control of jihadists and rebel forces to the northwest of Homs.

Additionally, reports from first responders in the Idlib province indicate civilian casualties due to intense government artillery and missile attacks on several cities, towns, and villages held by the opposition.

