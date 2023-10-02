Ten Lives Lost in Mexico Church Collapse During Baptism

A church roof collapsed during a Sunday Mass in Ciudad Madero.

Around 60 people were injured, and 23 of them were still in the hospital as of Monday morning.

Survivors tried to use chairs to break windows in an urgent attempt to get out.

Advertisement

During a Sunday Mass in a city on Mexico’s Gulf Coast, a church roof caved in while many worshippers were present. Rescuers reported that, tragically, at least three children were among those who lost their lives.

In northern Mexico, rescue teams found the remains of 10 individuals who lost their lives when the roof of a Catholic church caved in during a Sunday Mass in Ciudad Madero, a city known for oil refining along the Gulf of Mexico. Among the youngest victims were three kids, including a 1.5-year-old boy.

The roof collapsed while a group of people was having a collective baptism, as reported by the Diocese of Tampico. Approximately 60 individuals were hurt, and as of Monday morning, 23 of them were still in the hospital, according to the Tamaulipas State security spokesman’s office.

Officials stated that around 100 individuals were present inside the Santa Cruz church when it collapsed.

“I felt I would not be able to see my beautiful family again,” Josefina Ramírez, a survivor, shared on Facebook what happened after the roof collapsed while she was at her goddaughter’s baptism.

“I cannot explain how we got out.” As of Monday morning, they didn’t know what had happened to her goddaughter.

Advertisement

Right after it collapsed, survivors tried to use chairs to break windows in an urgent attempt to get out. Some were shouting that children were still stuck inside, as reported by local news.

On Monday morning, the rescue operation was finished, and there were no more anticipated deaths, according to Jorge Cuéllar, the Tamaulipas State security spokesperson, in an interview.

“I’m a faithful believer that we all die at the time that God decides,” the Rev. Ángel Vargas, the priest who was delivering mass at the time that the roof collapsed, said in televised comments. “Some are now gone and others of us remain,” he added. “Those who are gone, rest in peace. Those who remain, we’ll surely suffer the rest of our lives.”

It wasn’t immediately known why the roof of the church collapsed.

“Experts are going to come in to determine the reasons this unfortunate accident occurred,” Mr. Cuéllar said. “One can infer that it is because of lack of maintenance. However, what is important and official is the report to be made by the experts.”

Crowds gathered at the scene on Monday morning to offer prayers while rescue teams, aided by dogs, heat-sensing equipment, and saws, worked diligently to search for any potential survivors. Alongside the Red Cross, various public organizations like the state police, state civil defense office, and the National Guard were part of the rescue efforts.

Advertisement

“I stand with all the families who lost their dear ones and with the community during this sad incident.”

Américo Villareal, the governor of Tamaulipas State, shared on social media that the Tamaulipas security and civil protection agencies have dispatched personnel to aid in the rescue of survivors, recover bodies, and clear debris from the site.

Also Read ‘I Love Him So Much’: Vladimir Putin’s ‘Girlfriend’ Opens Up in Past Interview Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva have never confirmed that they are in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.