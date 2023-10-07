Tensions Escalate as Israel Responds to Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Hamas infiltrates Israeli towns and fires rockets from Gaza.

In a sudden and audacious assault, the Palestinian group Hamas initiated a major offensive against Israel on Saturday, marking the most significant attack in years.

The operation combined a multi-pronged approach, involving armed militants infiltrating several Israeli towns and a relentless barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Mohammad Deif, a senior Hamas military commander, made a dramatic announcement of the offensive in a broadcast on Hamas media. He urged Palestinians worldwide to join the fight, proclaiming, “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.” Deif revealed that approximately 5,000 rockets had already been launched.

The attack triggered warning sirens across southern and central Israel, including Jerusalem, prompting the Israeli military to declare a state of war readiness. Israel’s Defense Minister sternly rebuked Hamas, stating that they had made a “grave mistake” by declaring war on Israel.

In response to the assault, the Israeli military confirmed that they had initiated airstrikes into Gaza. Witnesses in Gaza reported hearing heavy explosions, indicating a rapid escalation of hostilities.

Ghazi Hamad, Hamas spokesperson and former deputy foreign minister for the government in Gaza, emphasized that the Palestinian operation also conveyed a message to Arab countries that have been normalizing relations with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a meeting with top security officials in the coming hours, and Defense Minister Gallant authorized the call-up of reservists.

This latest confrontation follows a similar exchange of hostilities in May, during which Israeli airstrikes and Gaza rocket fire resulted in the deaths of 34 Palestinians and one Israeli.

The ongoing conflict in the region has taken a heavy toll this year, with at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreigners losing their lives, encompassing both combatants and civilians on both sides, according to figures from Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The situation remains fluid and tense as the region braces for the potential escalation of violence and international efforts to broker a ceasefire.

