Thai teenager accused of murder amid shooting spree at mall.

He used a modified pistol intended for firing blanks in the attack.

The suspect had experienced a psychological breakdown.

Thai authorities were preparing to charge a 14-year-old boy with premeditated murder on Wednesday following a shooting spree at a Bangkok mall.

The teenager used a modified pistol intended for firing blanks in the attack. Police revealed that the suspect had experienced a psychological breakdown leading up to the shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping center, where two foreigners were killed and five people were wounded.

The suspect surrendered to police in a designer furniture shop, but authorities have been unable to obtain a statement from him due to his psychological condition.

Gun violence and gun ownership are relatively common while mass shootings are rare in Thailand. Strict ownership rules exist, but firearms can be modified and obtained illegally, often through smuggling.

The teenager adapted a readily available gun meant for firing blanks in this case. The shooting occurred just days before the first anniversary of a deadly attack in which a former policeman killed 35 people, including 22 children, in northeastern Thailand. It also follows a 2020 rampage by a soldier that left at least 29 people dead and 57 wounded.

Siam Paragon, where the shooting took place, is Thailand’s most famous mall, attracting domestic and foreign shoppers to its high-end stores, aquarium, cinema, and dining options.

Floral tributes were left in front of it as the mall reopened for business. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged to address access to guns and gun modifications and noted the need for more restrictive measures, particularly for young people.

His government is working to boost tourism, offering visa-free entry to Chinese citizens, a key market for Thailand. China’s embassy in Bangkok welcomed the commitment to enhance public safety for Chinese travelers to Thailand.

The national police chief disclosed that the suspected gunman had been receiving psychological treatment and had not taken his prescribed medication before the shooting.

Investigators are looking into his background and speaking with friends, including online gamers, to understand his mental state. The teenager reportedly claimed that he heard voices telling him to shoot during the attack.

