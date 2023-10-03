Advertisement
Three people killed in Siam Paragon mall shooting in Bangkok

Articles
  • Three people were killed in the Siam Paragon mall shooting in Bangkok.
  • A 14-year-old suspect has been apprehended after voluntarily surrendering.
  • The individual had been armed with a handgun.
A shooting incident occurred at a luxury shopping mall in central Bangkok, resulting in three fatalities and four others sustaining injuries, including a foreign national, according to Thai officials.

A 14-year-old suspect has been apprehended after voluntarily surrendering. The individual had been armed with a handgun, as confirmed by the police.

The prime minister reassured that the situation had been brought under control, with police actively clearing the scene.

Earlier, social media circulated footage showing shoppers hastily exiting the mall, which was promptly evacuated and had its doors closed. The nearby Siam metro station was also temporarily closed.

Videos from inside the mall shared online, included distinct sounds resembling gunshots, with witnesses describing their experiences of seeking refuge inside shops and bathrooms.

