Titan sub wreckage remnants discovered on Atlantic seabed.

The US Coast Guard has reported the recovery of the remaining debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible, which imploded during a fateful expedition to the Titanic shipwreck.

The incident took place in June, leading to the tragic deaths of all five passengers on board. An international search effort was launched to locate the debris, captivating the public’s attention in the days following the submersible’s destruction.

Coast Guard officials revealed that the additional components of the submersible had been retrieved from the ocean floor the previous week and transported to a US port on Tuesday. Medical professionals will examine the recovered human remains.

OceanGate had undertaken multiple dives to the Titanic wreck, which rests at a depth of 3,800 meters (12,467 feet) in the North Atlantic Ocean although the Titan submersible was described as “experimental” by its builder.

The CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, was aboard the ill-fated vessel, which succumbed to the immense water pressure at extreme depths.

The other four passengers who lost their lives were British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.

US court documents revealed that Mr. Rush had ignored safety warnings regarding the submersible. Following the disaster, OceanGate suspended all its operations.

The Titan’s hull was constructed from carbon fiber, featuring titanium end plates and a small window at one end. Carbon fiber, although strong and cost-effective, is an unconventional material for deep-sea expeditions with human passengers, making this investigation of utmost importance.

The Coast Guard has announced that a public hearing will be convened at a later date and an international inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

