Tragic Israeli Music Festival: 260 Lives Lost in Bullet Hail

Having previously served in the Israel Defense Forces, Mr. Karplus sustained injuries when he came under fire from motorcycles. However, he and his friends were able to evade their assailants and sought refuge in a nearby building.

“We heard them [the gunmen] going from door to door, and in a few hours they could have found us, but they didn’t know we were there.”

A young man driving the second car urged her to get inside. She complied, but tragically, the man was shot at close range. Esther feigned being lifeless until she was eventually rescued by the Israeli military.

Esther Borochov recounted to Reuters that as she was driving away, her vehicle was forcefully struck by another vehicle.

This location was near the Gaza Strip, where Hamas fighters infiltrated towns and villages at dawn, taking numerous people hostage.

The festival grounds, featuring three stages, a camping area, and a bar and food section, were situated in the Negev desert near Kibbutz Re’im.

Subsequently, Israeli soldiers and police arrived at the scene, and Mr. Karplus received medical attention at a hospital.

“I couldn’t move my legs,” she told Reuters from the hospital. “Soldiers came and took us away to the bushes.”

Many festivalgoers – like Ortel – hid in nearby bushes and fruit orchards for hours, hoping for the military to arrive and rescue them.

“I put the phone on mute mode, and then I started crawling through an orange grove,” Ortel said. “Live fire was whistling above me.”

Gili Yoskovich told the BBC how she hid in a pomelo orchard. “They were going tree by tree and shooting. I saw people were dying all around. I was very quiet. I didn’t cry, I didn’t do anything.”

Finally, after a three-hour wait, she discerned the voices of Israeli soldiers and decided to sprint towards safety.

Another witness told Channel 12 it was “four hours of a horror movie… We ran like crazy, it was just crazy.”

“It was a massacre,” said Yaniv, an emergency medic who was called out to the party. He told public broadcaster Kan News: “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. It was a planned ambush. As people came out of the emergency exits, squads of terrorists were waiting for them there and just started picking them off.

“There were 3,000 people at the event, so they probably knew it. They had intelligence information.”

Desperate friends and family members of missing individuals are fervently seeking to locate their loved ones. Among the individuals unaccounted for is Shani Louk, a German tourist, whose mother suspects she may have been abducted. Additionally, 25-year-old Noa Argamani is believed to have been taken captive during the festival, according to statements from her family and friends. Amit Parpara, a friend of Noa, communicated with her through messages while she was in hiding, as he recounted to the BBC.

“Around 8:30 was the last message that I got from her,” he said. Amit later saw a video on social media appearing to show her being taken captive. “[It shows] her on a motorcycle, being taken away from her boyfriend. You can see her terror going into the Gaza Strip.”