Triple Quake: Earthquakes Strike Mexico, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea

Strong earthquakes: Mexico, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea.

Magnitudes: Mexico 6.3, Afghanistan 6.4, Papua New Guinea 6.7.

Power outages, alarms, damage; assessments ongoing.

Advertisement

In a remarkable series of seismic events, three strong earthquakes rattled regions across the world, causing widespread concern and sending residents scrambling for safety.

The powerful earthquakes occurred in Mexico, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea, leaving communities on edge.

Mexico Shaken by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake: On Friday night, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Mexico, sending shockwaves throughout the region. The quake, which hit at 11 pm local time, caused car alarms to blare in southern Mexico’s Oaxaca state and even reached as far as Mexico City, approximately 227 miles (366 kilometers) away. Startled residents rushed out of their homes in search of safety. The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, further intensifying the unease.

Afghanistan Hit by 6.4 Magnitude Quake: Saturday morning in Afghanistan brought its own seismic shock, as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, originating just 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Herat city. This event was followed by a succession of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 5.5 to 6.3, and later a 5.9 magnitude tremor. The initial quake disrupted power grids and plunged coastal communities into darkness.

Papua New Guinea Shaken by 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake: Northeastern Papua New Guinea was the latest victim of seismic activity, experiencing a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7. The United States Geological Survey reported the event, which occurred around 7:30 pm local time, with its epicenter located approximately 56 kilometers southeast of the coastal town of Madang. Shortly after the initial quake, an aftershock of equal magnitude struck off the coast of Madang, though fortunately, no tsunami threat was detected.

Impact and Response: In the aftermath of these earthquakes, each affected region faced unique challenges. In Mexico, residents reported car alarms sounding and a scramble for safety. In Afghanistan, power outages and aftershocks added to the distress of residents. In Papua New Guinea, Madang experienced widespread power outages, and the full extent of damage was expected to become clearer as daylight arrived.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Papua New Guinea is no stranger to seismic activity, situated on the notorious “Ring of Fire.” While earthquakes are relatively common in the region, they can still result in landslides and pose a threat to the sparsely populated areas in the jungle highlands.

The global community will closely monitor these regions in the coming days to assess the extent of damage and coordinate any necessary relief efforts. Earthquake-prone areas continue to face the constant threat of tremors, highlighting the importance of preparedness and response measures in such vulnerable regions.

Also Read Palestinians Celebrate on Israeli Tank After Hamas Attack Hamas attacked Israel, killing 20 and injuring hundreds. Palestinians celebrated on an...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world