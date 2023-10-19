Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Sidney Powell Admits Guilt in Georgia Election

Sidney Powell pleads guilty to six charges in Georgia election interference case.

She made unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election.

18 co-defendants, including Trump, are involved.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell has admitted guilt to six charges related to the Georgia election interference case.

Powell, who had promoted unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election, reached an agreement with prosecutors and will now provide truthful testimony in the upcoming trial.

This case involves 18 co-defendants, including former President Trump.

Powell’s charges included conspiring to intentionally interfere with election duties. In exchange for a six-year probation sentence, Powell must cooperate as a witness in the broader election-fraud case.

This is significant given her integral role in Trump’s efforts to challenge Georgia’s election results.

As part of the deal, Powell is required to give a detailed account of her actions in the case, pay a fine, and pen an apology letter to Georgia citizens.

She entered her guilty plea a day before the trial was scheduled in downtown Atlanta.

Prosecutors allege that Powell and a group of Trump officials and supporters unlawfully accessed government computers and voter data in rural Coffee County, Georgia, in January 2021 to substantiate claims of election fraud.

This included tampering with voting machines, electronic ballots, and voter data.

Powell, known for her vocal support of Trump’s unfounded election claims, had accused Dominion Voting Systems of election machine hacking without evidence.

She was even considered for a special counsel role by Trump. Dominion has sued Powell for defamation.

In contrast, Trump has pleaded not guilty to his Georgia election fraud case, facing 13 felony counts, including racketeering.

He maintains his innocence and asserts that the case is politically motivated.

Powell is the second defendant in this case to plead guilty, following bail bondsman Scott Hall, who struck a plea deal in September, agreeing to testify against others in future trials.

