Tusk’s Opposition Gains Ground in Pivotal Poland Election

In Poland’s general election, opposition parties have obtained enough votes to unseat the ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, according to confirmed results.

PiS emerged as the winner with 35.38% of the vote, edging out Donald Tusk’s centrist opposition Civic Coalition, which secured 30.7%.

However, it is now highly likely that Mr. Tusk will be able to establish a broad coalition, putting an end to eight years of PiS leadership under Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The final count, released by the National Election Commission on Tuesday, showed that the winning party would have the opportunity to form a government, but Mr. Kaczynski would fall significantly short of the 231 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

Mr. Tusk could potentially gather 248 seats in the 460-seat Sejm if he forms a government in collaboration with the center-right Third Way and New Left parties.

The Third Way party was a significant winner in the election, garnering 14.4% of the vote. PiS lost 41 seats since the previous election, and even if it formed a coalition with the far-right Confederation party, it would still be 19 seats short of the required number.

The opposition had previously warned the Polish electorate that this was their “last chance” to preserve democracy. The election commission reported a turnout of 74.38%, the highest since the fall of communism in 1989.