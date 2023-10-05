Typhoon Koinu whips pelting rain through Taiwan.

Typhoon Koinu skirted the southern coast of Taiwan, resulting in one fatality, 304 injuries, and localized damage.

The typhoon, classified as a category four storm with winds reaching up to 252 kilometers per hour (156 miles per hour), made landfall on Taiwan’s Hengchun peninsula before weakening as it moved into the Taiwan Strait, heading toward China’s Guangdong province.

The heaviest rainfall occurred in mountainous and less densely populated areas of Pingtung county in the south, as well as the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien.

Even the major southern port city of Kaohsiung was affected. Many cities and counties declared a day off from work and school, except for the capital, Taipei, which remained unaffected. TSMC, a leading chipmaker, reported that its factories were operating normally.

The typhoon entered the Taiwan Strait late Thursday morning, with heavy rain expected to continue into Friday, primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the island.

Taiwan’s fire department reported one death caused by flying glass in Taichung, central Taiwan, along with 304 injuries, structural damage, and fallen trees.

Orchid Island, located off Taitung’s coast in the Pacific Ocean, experienced more significant damage, with reports of vehicles blown off roads, sunken fishing boats, and shattered school windows. The island recorded Taiwan’s strongest winds in 126 years as the typhoon struck on Wednesday.

Domestic airlines UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines canceled most of their Thursday flights, while ferries to outlying islands were also suspended.

The transport ministry reported 46 international flight cancellations, but the high-speed rail system connecting northern and southern Taiwan remained unaffected.

