UAE Braces for Rain as Cyclone Tej Approaches

Arabian Sea cyclone to indirectly affect UAE with moisture influx

Expect cumulus clouds and rain, mainly in UAE’s east and south

Cyclone ‘Tej’ now category 2 with 165-175 kmph winds

A tropical cyclone forming in the Arabian Sea is poised to exert an “indirect influence” on the United Arab Emirates, as reported by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This effect will be due to the influx of moisture from the sea, leading to the development of cumulus clouds and accompanying rainfall, primarily in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

The NCM has provided an update on Cyclone ‘Tej,’ which currently stands as a category 2 cyclone boasting wind speeds ranging between 165-175 kmph.

In the next 24 hours, Tej is anticipated to intensify into a category 3 cyclone, featuring wind speeds of up to 190 kmph.

With continuous monitoring, the NCM has urged residents to refrain from spreading unverified information.

While the cyclone is expected to directly impact Oman, bringing heavy rain and flash floods, the situation is forecast to commence tonight, on Sunday, October 22.

According to Oman Meteorology’s latest update, Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates will be the first to experience the cyclone’s effects, with its peak impact anticipated on October 23 and 24.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Oman have announced a holiday for public and private sector employees in specific regions and have temporarily closed schools to prepare for the cyclone’s arrival.

The UAE Embassy in Muscat has issued a call to Emiratis in Oman, urging them to follow all safety directives issued by local authorities.

