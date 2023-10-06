Advertisement
UAE driver fined Dh1,000 after reckless swerve causes crash

  • Abu Dhabi police release video of multi-vehicle collision caused by reckless driving.
  • The video shows a truck changing lanes suddenly, colliding with a car in the third lane.
  • The car swerves to avoid a collision, hitting an SUV in the fourth lane.
Abu Dhabi’s police recently released a video capturing a multi-vehicle collision caused by reckless driving behavior.

They shared this footage on Friday to remind drivers of the perils associated with abrupt lane changes and improper overtaking.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, depicts a truck changing lanes suddenly, oblivious to an approaching car on its left side.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the car swerved to the left but was unsuccessful, ultimately colliding with an SUV in the third lane.

This initial collision caused the second car to lose control, leading to a series of zigzag movements on the busy highway.

Here’s the video shared by the police:

Courtesy: Khaleej Times

Abu Dhabi Police emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations, discouraging abrupt lane changes, and stressing the need for drivers to ensure the lane is clear when overtaking.

“Recklessly driving between lanes endangers lives. When changing lanes, make sure you are using the right one,” they added.

Engaging in sudden deviation is considered a significant traffic violation, carrying a fine of Dh1,000 and the imposition of four black points.

On the other hand, the penalty for improper overtaking ranges from Dh600 initially and can increase to Dh1,000, depending on the severity of the violation.

