UAE driver fined Dh1,000 after reckless swerve causes crash

Abu Dhabi’s police recently released a video capturing a multi-vehicle collision caused by reckless driving behavior.

They shared this footage on Friday to remind drivers of the perils associated with abrupt lane changes and improper overtaking.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, depicts a truck changing lanes suddenly, oblivious to an approaching car on its left side.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the car swerved to the left but was unsuccessful, ultimately colliding with an SUV in the third lane.

This initial collision caused the second car to lose control, leading to a series of zigzag movements on the busy highway.

Here’s the video shared by the police: