Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UAE Seizes Dh14 Million in Drugs, Busts Smuggling Ring

UAE Seizes Dh14 Million in Drugs, Busts Smuggling Ring

Articles
Advertisement
UAE Seizes Dh14 Million in Drugs, Busts Smuggling Ring

UAE Seizes Dh14 Million in Drugs, Busts Smuggling Ring

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Sharjah Police dismantle international drug gang
  • Gang aimed to smuggle narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Dh14 million
  • Operation involved 32 Asian and Arab individuals
Advertisement

The Sharjah Police’s anti-drug unit successfully dismantled an international criminal gang comprising 32 individuals of Asian and Arab descent, in an operation codenamed ‘Unveiling the Curtain.’

This gang had sought to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics and over a million psychotropic substances into the UAE, with an estimated black market value of Dh14 million.

The operation was executed in collaboration with the security services of neighboring nations.

Colonel Majid Al Assam, the Director of Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, revealed that they received a tip-off about an international criminal network planning to import narcotics for distribution within the UAE.

Employing sophisticated techniques, the gang operated covertly to avoid detection.

After verifying the information, Sharjah Police’s anti-narcotics units formed a surveillance and investigation team.

Advertisement

Through meticulous evidence gathering and continuous monitoring, one group was apprehended with 50kg of cannabis and 49 liters of liquid crystal.

Subsequent interrogations revealed that this group received instructions from an overseas contact, unveiling a sprawling criminal network across multiple countries with similar operations.

A hidden warehouse in a neighboring emirate served as the gang’s base for storing illegal substances.

Sharjah Police apprehended the remaining gang members, confiscating over one million and 170 thousand psychotropic pills.

The gang employed two novel methods for narcotics smuggling: first, they leveraged a customs clearance company to smuggle illegal psychotropic substances. Second, they concealed liquid crystal narcotics within vehicles entering the country.

However, their plans were thwarted by law enforcement, leading to adjustments in customs clearance procedures in cooperation with the country’s customs authorities.

Advertisement

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of various agencies in the UAE to combat narcotics and curb its impact on the community.

The head of the Narcotics Administration reiterated Sharjah Police’s proactive stance in targeting drug trafficking and pledged to remain vigilant, employing the latest methods and techniques to combat organized crime.

Sharjah Police urged community members, especially the youth, to contribute to the fight against drug infiltration by reporting suspicious activities through a dedicated hotline at 8004654 or via email at [email protected].

Also Read

2,329 Lives Lost: Gaza Struggles Amid Israeli Assault
2,329 Lives Lost: Gaza Struggles Amid Israeli Assault

Gaza death toll reaches 2,329, with 9,042 wounded, after Israeli air assault....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story