UAE Seizes Dh14 Million in Drugs, Busts Smuggling Ring

Sharjah Police dismantle international drug gang

Gang aimed to smuggle narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Dh14 million

Operation involved 32 Asian and Arab individuals

Advertisement

The Sharjah Police’s anti-drug unit successfully dismantled an international criminal gang comprising 32 individuals of Asian and Arab descent, in an operation codenamed ‘Unveiling the Curtain.’

This gang had sought to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics and over a million psychotropic substances into the UAE, with an estimated black market value of Dh14 million.

The operation was executed in collaboration with the security services of neighboring nations.

Colonel Majid Al Assam, the Director of Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, revealed that they received a tip-off about an international criminal network planning to import narcotics for distribution within the UAE.

Employing sophisticated techniques, the gang operated covertly to avoid detection.

After verifying the information, Sharjah Police’s anti-narcotics units formed a surveillance and investigation team.

Advertisement

Through meticulous evidence gathering and continuous monitoring, one group was apprehended with 50kg of cannabis and 49 liters of liquid crystal.

Subsequent interrogations revealed that this group received instructions from an overseas contact, unveiling a sprawling criminal network across multiple countries with similar operations.

A hidden warehouse in a neighboring emirate served as the gang’s base for storing illegal substances.

Sharjah Police apprehended the remaining gang members, confiscating over one million and 170 thousand psychotropic pills.

The gang employed two novel methods for narcotics smuggling: first, they leveraged a customs clearance company to smuggle illegal psychotropic substances. Second, they concealed liquid crystal narcotics within vehicles entering the country.

However, their plans were thwarted by law enforcement, leading to adjustments in customs clearance procedures in cooperation with the country’s customs authorities.

Advertisement

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of various agencies in the UAE to combat narcotics and curb its impact on the community.

The head of the Narcotics Administration reiterated Sharjah Police’s proactive stance in targeting drug trafficking and pledged to remain vigilant, employing the latest methods and techniques to combat organized crime.

Sharjah Police urged community members, especially the youth, to contribute to the fight against drug infiltration by reporting suspicious activities through a dedicated hotline at 8004654 or via email at [email protected].

Also Read 2,329 Lives Lost: Gaza Struggles Amid Israeli Assault Gaza death toll reaches 2,329, with 9,042 wounded, after Israeli air assault....