UAE stargazers miss out on ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Enthusiastic astronomers and observers from the UAE are considering a trip to the United States to witness the rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse since it won’t be observable in the Arab region.

This annular solar eclipse, often described as the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, is scheduled for October 14. During this celestial event, the moon will pass in front of the sun, partially obscuring it and forming a captivating ring of unobstructed sunlight known as the annulus.

Event in New Mexico

Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri said: “The path of the eclipse will be like a ring (type of eclipse). As the moon will be in front of the Sun it will appear like a ring of fire. That’s where it gets its name from. It was visible from the UAE a few years ago, and lots of people watched it. It was a spectacular thing to watch. This event will be October 13-14 and we may send some delegates to organise this event in New Mexico, in a city called Albuquerque. We will also be distributing the solar eclipse glasses there.”

Advertisement

He added: “The solar eclipse will be seen in the US, all the way in the West coast coming down to Caribbean, going all the way to South America. This will be one of the longest eclipses and will be visible clearly. So, a lot of people in the US will be able to see this, partially or fully.”