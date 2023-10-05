Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Detained

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was arrested upon his return to Entebbe International Airport.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was arrested upon his return to Uganda at Entebbe International Airport near the capital, Kampala, on Thursday, as confirmed by his political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The NUP reported on social media that Wine was subjected to a forceful arrest, and they are currently trying to determine his whereabouts.

Video footage released by the party shows multiple individuals seizing Wine on the airport tarmac, while one of his associates repeatedly questions, “Where are you taking him?”

This arrest seems to be an effort to thwart a planned gathering of Wine’s supporters outside the airport, as the police had issued a warning before his arrival, urging the cancellation of the planned procession.

Bobi Wine, a former popstar who transitioned into politics, is also known by his real name, Robert Kyagulanyi.

He emerged as the primary opposition candidate in the presidential elections held in January 2021 but ultimately lost to President Yoweri Museveni.

Despite widespread allegations of electoral misconduct and intimidation, Museveni declared victory for a sixth term. In response, Wine contested the election results, asserting that he possessed evidence of fraud and coercion.