Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Detained

“The Security Agencies will take all necessary measures to ensure that individuals involved in illegal activities are arrested and brought before the courts of law.”
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was arrested upon his return to Uganda at Entebbe International Airport near the capital, Kampala, on Thursday, as confirmed by his political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP).
The NUP reported on social media that Wine was subjected to a forceful arrest, and they are currently trying to determine his whereabouts.
Video footage released by the party shows multiple individuals seizing Wine on the airport tarmac, while one of his associates repeatedly questions, “Where are you taking him?”
This arrest seems to be an effort to thwart a planned gathering of Wine’s supporters outside the airport, as the police had issued a warning before his arrival, urging the cancellation of the planned procession.
Bobi Wine, a former popstar who transitioned into politics, is also known by his real name, Robert Kyagulanyi.
He emerged as the primary opposition candidate in the presidential elections held in January 2021 but ultimately lost to President Yoweri Museveni.
Despite widespread allegations of electoral misconduct and intimidation, Museveni declared victory for a sixth term. In response, Wine contested the election results, asserting that he possessed evidence of fraud and coercion.
On Thursday, as Wine returned to the country, the National Unity Platform claimed its headquarters was “under siege.”
His party also said on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, that military choppers have been filmed hovering over Wine’s home in Magere, Uganda, adding that “security operatives have been deployed all round his perimeter fence.”
Bobi Wine has experienced several detentions by Ugandan security forces over the years, particularly in the run-up to Uganda’s contentious elections.
As he prepared to return to Uganda, Wine posted on social media in the early hours of Thursday, saying, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil for the Lord is with me — Psalms 23:4. I am coming home!”
On Wednesday, the Uganda Police Force issued a statement stating that they had been informed about an upcoming procession scheduled to commence at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday.
This procession was said to involve a gathering of political activists with affiliations to the National Unity Platform (NUP).
Police encouraged the organizers to cancel the march to avoid traffic disruption and the risk of attracting “criminal activities, posing risks to bystanders, motorists, passengers, and businesses through acts of theft or other criminal activities.”
“We also advise members of the public who may have been mobilized, to refrain from participating in these illegal activities,” the police statement released Wednesday said.
