Ugandans incensed at plan to name road after slain tourists

David Barlow and his wife Emmaretia Geyer were shot during their honeymoon.

Uganda’s government has ignited outrage within the country by deciding to name a road after two foreign tourists who were tragically killed earlier this month.

David Barlow, a British citizen, and his South African wife, Emmaretia Geyer, were shot and killed during their honeymoon. The assailants also set fire to their car during the attack on 17 October.

Criticism has arisen from some Ugandans who argue that the government’s move to honor the foreign couple overlooks Eric Alyai, the Ugandan guide who was killed alongside them.

Authorities have disclosed that the couple, hailing from Berkshire in the UK, was visiting the Queen Elizabeth National Park to observe gorillas and other primates when they fell victim to an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamic State-affiliated rebel group.

Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, stated that the cabinet had resolved to name a road in Uganda after the slain tourists, but he did not specify the road’s name.

The guide, mentioned that the government would provide support to his family regarding Eric Alyai. Mr. Alyai’s family, speaking to the Ugandan television channel UBC, revealed that he left behind a widow and a one-year-old child.

Some Ugandans argue that a road should also be named after Mr. Alyai. One Ugandan conveyed, “Eric (Alyai) too was part of this death and so he must be remembered for he died on duty. It would only be fair enough.”

The government has also faced backlash for planning a memorial for foreign tourists while not taking action to honor the many Ugandans who lost their lives in prior attacks by the ADF.

ADF fighters conducted a surprise raid on a Ugandan school, resulting in the tragic deaths of 41 children in June.

This is not the first instance where Ugandan authorities have encountered criticism for their handling of the deaths of the couple and their guide.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority received reproach after posting a photo promoting the Queen Elizabeth National Park shortly after the tragic incident last Saturday.

The photo was captioned: “It was an exciting morning today in Queen Elizabeth National Park as tourists enjoyed a game viewing.”

Some Ugandans found this insensitive and lacking in compassion, asserting that promoting the park so soon after the attack was inappropriate.

Human rights activist Daniel Kawuma expressed deep concern about the matter, deeming it a display of callousness and a lack of humanity.

He noted the insensitivity in promoting the park with cheerful photos while the victims had not even been laid to rest yet, labeling it a disgrace to the country.

