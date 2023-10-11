UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly arrives in Israel

- UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Israel on Wednesday.
The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly made his arrival in Israel on Wednesday, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the British Foreign Office.
This visit aims to underscore the United Kingdom’s strong support for the Israeli population in the wake of terrorist attacks by Hamas.
Cleverly “will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” the spokesperson added.
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,055 people since Israel initiated airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave in response to Hamas’ attacks, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza on Wednesday.
Israel, on the other hand, has reported at least 1,200 casualties since the events started on Saturday.