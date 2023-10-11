Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly arrives in Israel

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly arrives in Israel

Articles
Advertisement
UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly arrives in Israel

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly arrives in Israel

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Israel on Wednesday.
    • Advertisement
  • His visit shows UK support for Israel following Hamas attacks.
  • Cleverly is set to meet survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders.

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly made his arrival in Israel on Wednesday, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the British Foreign Office.

This visit aims to underscore the United Kingdom’s strong support for the Israeli population in the wake of terrorist attacks by Hamas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cleverly “will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,055 people since Israel initiated airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave in response to Hamas’ attacks, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza on Wednesday.

Israel, on the other hand, has reported at least 1,200 casualties since the events started on Saturday.

Also Read

Titan sub wreckage remnants discovered on Atlantic seabed
Titan sub wreckage remnants discovered on Atlantic seabed

Titan sub wreckage remnants discovered on Atlantic seabed. OceanGate had undertaken multiple...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story