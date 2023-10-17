Ukraine Downs Russian Choppers in Berdyansk & Luhansk

Ukraine targets Berdyansk and Luhansk, destroys Russian helicopters and munitions.

Russian casualties reported, no official response.

Unverified footage shows explosions.

In a statement by special forces, Ukraine announced it had targeted Russian-occupied cities, Berdyansk and Luhansk, destroying nine Russian helicopters, an air defense system, equipment, and a munitions depot.

The operation reportedly resulted in numerous casualties among Russian troops, though independent verification is pending, and no official response has been issued by the Russian military.

Vladimir Rogov, the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, mentioned that enemy rockets were intercepted over Berdyansk, but details on casualties and damage are under assessment.

Unverified footage from a pro-Russian social media account displayed explosions and rocket launches in Berdyansk, with a voice reporting damage to a munitions dump.

Ukrainian military indicated that the attack on Berdyansk occurred at 04:00 local time, followed by an assault on Luhansk at 11:00 local time.

Berdyansk is approximately 85km from the nearest front line, while Luhansk is nearly 100km away.

Clashes persisted along the front line, especially in Ukrainian-held towns like Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Lyman, which have faced intense Russian bombardment in recent days.

Ukraine’s emergency services reported a dormitory building destroyed in Slovyansk due to a Russian attack, potentially trapping two individuals under the rubble.

In Odesa, Russian drones shot down debris, causing damage to a yacht club and several yachts but no casualties.

Ukraine has been engaged in a counter-offensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory in the east and south, marked by slow progress.

Frequent Ukrainian airstrikes on Russian positions aim to undermine Moscow’s war efforts, while Russia has also attacked Ukrainian positions in the east, suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian reports.

