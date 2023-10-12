UN chief wants aid to reach Gaza rapidly, unhindered.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for the provision of humanitarian aid into the war-torn Gaza Strip amidst Israel’s complete blockade and the escalating death toll surpassing 1,000 as the conflict enters its sixth day.

He stated, “Crucial life-saving supplies — including fuel, food, and water — must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now.”

The death toll in Gaza has now risen to 1,200, with approximately 5,600 people wounded, as reported by Palestinian media, citing Gaza’s health ministry.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden made statements addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict during his speech to the Jewish community in the US.

However, the White House later retracted his remarks, stating they were based on erroneous information.

The conflict has led to the formation of a unity government in Israel, with leaders pledging to set aside political divisions to focus on addressing the situation and the fight against Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on national television to emphasize their unity during this critical time.

Gantz’s National Unity Party has committed to refraining from promoting unrelated policies or laws while the conflict persists.

Israel has imposed a “total siege” on Gaza, severely limiting access to food and fuel for the 2.3 million people living in the enclave, many of whom rely on humanitarian aid.

The electricity supply in Gaza has also been disrupted as the power station ceased functioning.

Residents in the crowded coastal strip are searching for victims in the debris, particularly in areas affected by missile strikes with Palestinian rescue efforts strained to the limit.

The United Nations has reported that more than 338,000 individuals have been displaced in the Gaza Strip, with many seeking shelter in schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and other facilities, as well as with relatives and neighbors.

The conflict has caused significant damage to housing infrastructure in Gaza, with thousands of housing units rendered uninhabitable and a substantial number sustaining damage.

Moreover, civilian infrastructure, including sewage facilities, has been severely impacted by airstrikes, resulting in health concerns.

