UN finds impossible for Gazans to relocate south as Israel gears for ground invasion

This is just the start of Israel’s retaliation in response to the recent Hamas assault.

Million Palestinians in northern Gaza faced an Israeli ultimatum to move south.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared that this is just the start of Israel’s retaliation in response to the recent Hamas assault, as over a million Palestinians in northern Gaza faced an Israeli ultimatum to move south.

US President Joe Biden disclosed that discussions concerning the humanitarian situation in Gaza were underway with regional governments power outages, and a dire shortage of food and water as the trapped Palestinians confronted intense Israeli bombings.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas following a recent attack that claimed the lives of 1,300 Israelis and took hostages. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under a complete blockade and subjected to unprecedented airstrikes, resulting in 1,900 casualties.

More than one million residents of northern Gaza were given a 24-hour notice by Israel to evacuate south before an anticipated ground invasion on Friday.

The United Nations reported that over 400,000 Palestinians had already been internally displaced due to the preceding hostilities while tens of thousands complied. Many others chose to stay, demonstrating resilience amid adversity.

The international community, including the United Nations, expressed deep concerns about the potential humanitarian disaster if such a large number of people were compelled to leave amid the ongoing crisis. Calls were made for the siege to be lifted to enable the delivery of essential aid.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgency of humanitarian access throughout Gaza to provide fuel, food, and water to all those in need. He reminded the parties involved that even in the midst of conflict, there are rules to be observed.

The looming humanitarian crisis is being treated as a top priority, with US teams collaborating with regional governments, including Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and others, as well as the United Nations.

President Biden underlined that the majority of Palestinians have no affiliation with Hamas and are also suffering as a consequence of the attacks.

The United Nations expressed the impossibility of Palestinians complying with Israel’s relocation order within 24 hours without causing dire humanitarian consequences.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths expressed the increasing pressure on the civilian population in Gaza while international attention remains focused on the situation. Israel’s decision to call for mass relocation in such a densely populated war zone has raised numerous logistical challenges.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they conducted raids in Gazan territory as the relocation deadline approached, aiming to eliminate the threat of terrorist cells and gather evidence to locate hostages. The IDF also released a video showing the ongoing airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held discussions with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the rival Palestinian Authority, who voiced concerns that the forced displacement would parallel the events of 1948, when many Palestinians fled or were expelled from what is now Israel. Gaza is home to a significant number of descendants of these refugees.

Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated places, remains sealed off due to Israel’s blockade, and Egypt has yet to open its border with Gaza. Diplomatic efforts and discussions with regional leaders continue as the situation remains a cause for global concern.

Protests supporting Gaza took place in the West Bank, resulting in clashes with Israeli security forces. Reports indicate that 16 people were shot dead.

Additionally, there are apprehensions about the hostilities spreading, including to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where clashes this week have been the deadliest since 2006.

Tragically, Issam Abdallah was killed while working in southern Lebanon by missiles that appeared to come from the direction of Israel.

Several other journalists were injured in the incident. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a Hezbollah lawmaker attributed the attack to Israel.

Israel’s UN envoy committed to investigating the incident surrounding the journalist’s death and expressed the intent to avoid causing harm to journalists carrying out their duties.

