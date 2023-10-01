US and China trade accusations of disinformation

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized a US State Department report for disinformation allegations.

The US report accused China of spreading global propaganda and disinformation.

China called the US report a source of deception and "perception warfare."

Beijing‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded critically to a report from the US State Department, accusing it of engaging in disinformation itself.

The State Department recently released a noteworthy report, alleging that the Chinese government was intensifying its control over information and actively spreading propaganda and disinformation to promote “digital authoritarianism” not only within China but also on a global scale.

The report, issued by the Global Engagement Center on Thursday, claimed that China was allocating substantial funds annually for foreign information manipulation and cautioned against Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s notable expansion of efforts to influence the global information landscape.

Additionally, it emphasized US concerns regarding China as a significant military competitor and a key adversary in the battle over ideologies and global disinformation.

In response, China retaliated two days later.