US and China trade accusations of disinformation

Beijing‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded critically to a report from the US State Department, accusing it of engaging in disinformation itself.
The State Department recently released a noteworthy report, alleging that the Chinese government was intensifying its control over information and actively spreading propaganda and disinformation to promote “digital authoritarianism” not only within China but also on a global scale.
The report, issued by the Global Engagement Center on Thursday, claimed that China was allocating substantial funds annually for foreign information manipulation and cautioned against Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s notable expansion of efforts to influence the global information landscape.
Additionally, it emphasized US concerns regarding China as a significant military competitor and a key adversary in the battle over ideologies and global disinformation.
In response, China retaliated two days later.
“The relevant center of the US State Department which concocted the report is engaged in propaganda and infiltration in the name of ‘global engagement’ – it is a source of disinformation and the command center of ‘perception warfare’,” the ministry said on Saturday.
Using examples like the conflicts in Iraq and Syria, as well as US reports that accuse China of human rights violations in Xinjiang, the ministry contended that the United States can be described as a nation thoroughly steeped in deception, often referred to as an “empire built on falsehoods.”
“No matter how the US tries to pin the label of ‘disinformation’ on other countries, more and more people in the world have already seen through the US’s ugly attempt to perpetuate its supremacy by weaving lies into ‘emperor’s new clothes’ and smearing others,” the ministry said.
