US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate

US deploys second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Air Force fighter jets dispatched to the region.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Saturday that a second carrier strike group has been directed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, along with the dispatch of Air Force fighter jets to the area.

These moves come as Israel readies itself to broaden its operations in Gaza. It’s important to note that the US warships are not meant to directly participate in the Gaza conflict or Israel’s operations.

Instead, their presence serves as a clear message of deterrence to Iran and its regional proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.