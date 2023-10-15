Advertisement
US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate

US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate

Articles
US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate

US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate

  • US deploys second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
  • Air Force fighter jets dispatched to the region.
  • No plans for American troops to engage in combat activities on behalf of Israel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Saturday that a second carrier strike group has been directed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, along with the dispatch of Air Force fighter jets to the area.

These moves come as Israel readies itself to broaden its operations in Gaza. It’s important to note that the US warships are not meant to directly participate in the Gaza conflict or Israel’s operations.

Instead, their presence serves as a clear message of deterrence to Iran and its regional proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The movements are “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel,” Austin said in the statement.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, leading the first carrier strike group, reached the coast of Israel last week.

Meanwhile, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group, which initially set sail for the waters under US European Command, is now en route to the eastern Mediterranean after departing from Norfolk, Virginia on Friday.

The duration of the Ford’s stay in the region once the Eisenhower carrier strike group arrives remains uncertain, according to a US defense official cited by CNN.

The Eisenhower, serving as the flagship of the carrier strike group, will be accompanied by a guided-missile cruiser and two guided-missile destroyers, as stated in Austin’s announcement.

The Eisenhower has the capacity to carry over 60 aircraft, including F/A-18 fighter jets, while the Ford can deploy more than 75 aircraft.

Initial orders for the carrier strike group were reported by ABC News.

