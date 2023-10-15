US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate

Over 2,200 Palestinians lost their lives in Gaza’s blockaded territory
Israeli Attacks Blockaded territory under assault. IDF Ground Assault Infantry units enter...
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Saturday that a second carrier strike group has been directed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, along with the dispatch of Air Force fighter jets to the area.
These moves come as Israel readies itself to broaden its operations in Gaza. It’s important to note that the US warships are not meant to directly participate in the Gaza conflict or Israel’s operations.
Instead, their presence serves as a clear message of deterrence to Iran and its regional proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The movements are “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel,” Austin said in the statement.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, leading the first carrier strike group, reached the coast of Israel last week.
Meanwhile, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group, which initially set sail for the waters under US European Command, is now en route to the eastern Mediterranean after departing from Norfolk, Virginia on Friday.
The duration of the Ford’s stay in the region once the Eisenhower carrier strike group arrives remains uncertain, according to a US defense official cited by CNN.
The Eisenhower, serving as the flagship of the carrier strike group, will be accompanied by a guided-missile cruiser and two guided-missile destroyers, as stated in Austin’s announcement.
The Eisenhower has the capacity to carry over 60 aircraft, including F/A-18 fighter jets, while the Ford can deploy more than 75 aircraft.
Initial orders for the carrier strike group were reported by ABC News.
The Biden administration has unequivocally stated that the carrier and its accompanying forces are not present to participate in combat activities on Israel’s behalf.
“There is no intention or plan to put American troops on the ground in Israel,” said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, on Thursday.
Kirby underscored that the purpose of the increased military presence in the region is to deter others from entering the conflict if they perceive weakness on the part of Israel.
“We take our national security interests very seriously in the region,” he said, noting that the purpose of the bolstered force posture was “to act as a deterrent for any other actor, including Hezbollah, that might think that widening this conflict is a good idea.”
Furthermore, we have learned from multiple US officials that the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, renowned for its rapid response capabilities and special operations proficiency, is in the process of preparing in case it receives orders to move closer to Israel to enhance the US’s force readiness in the region.
This unit, stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, consists of over 2,000 Marines and sailors, possessing the capacity to support a substantial evacuation effort.
Among the crucial assignments for a Marine Expeditionary Unit are tasks related to evacuation operations and providing humanitarian assistance.
It’s essential to note that as of now, no such directive has been issued to the unit, according to the officials.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.