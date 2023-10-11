US Boosts Ukraine’s Military with $200m Aid Package

US pledges $200 million military aid for Ukraine, including air defense and rockets.

Funding was excluded from the recent bill, raising questions about US commitment.

The United States has announced a new $200 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes air defense systems and rocket ammunition.

This announcement was made by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a two-day meeting of international supporters in support of Kyiv at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

This assistance package is the first of its kind since Congress excluded new funding for Ukraine from a bill designed to prevent a government shutdown earlier this month.

The decision to withhold funding, which faced resistance from Republicans, raised concerns about the US commitment to aiding Ukraine in its efforts against Russian forces.

Lloyd Austin reiterated on Wednesday that the United States remains dedicated to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.

In the absence of further action by Congress, the Biden administration retains the authority to provide more than $5 billion worth of military equipment from existing stocks.

However, the Department of Defense only has $1.6 billion in remaining funding to replenish donated weapons and equipment.

During the meeting, both Austin and Air Force General Charles Q Brown are expected to assure allies, including Kyiv, that the US can continue to support Ukraine while also backing Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

To date, the United States has already supplied Ukraine with $44 billion in military assistance since Russia’s invasion, including tanks, rockets, and millions of rounds of ammunition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also attended the Brussels meeting, where he urged allies to provide more weaponry ahead of the winter season.