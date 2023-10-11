US Congressman Santos facing more campaign financing charges.

Santos is scheduled for a status conference in court on October 27.

U.S. Representative George Santos is facing further criminal charges, as prosecutors allege that he manipulated his campaign’s fundraising figures and unauthorized charges were made to campaign contributors’ credit cards.

New York, targeting the embattled congressman from Long Island and his former treasurer, Nancy Marks a 23-count superseding indictment was filed in federal court in Central Islip.

They stand accused of providing false information to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by falsely claiming that their family members had made substantial financial contributions.

These fraudulent reports created the illusion that Santos’ campaign had garnered a minimum of $250,000 in donations from external sources within a single quarter, a threshold for qualifying for financial and logistical assistance from the Republican Party, as per prosecutors.

Santos also allegedly informed the FEC that he had extended a $500,000 loan to his campaign when, at the time, his bank accounts contained a mere $8,000, according to the indictment. Nancy Marks had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge the previous week.

In contrast, Santos, aged 35, had pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment, which accused him of various offenses such as deceiving potential political supporters by funneling money to cover his personal expenses, illicitly receiving unemployment benefits while employed, and providing false information to the House of Representatives regarding his assets.

Santos’ attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. The 35-year-old newcomer to the political scene has consistently pleaded not guilty and resisted calls to resign, despite allegations of misrepresenting his professional background. He remains free on $500,000 bail.

The newly unsealed indictment contends that Santos misused the credit card information of individuals who had already made contributions to his campaign, in some instances channeling funds into his personal account.

Santos is scheduled for a status conference in court on October 27. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who had previously held the same congressional seat as Santos, announced on Tuesday his intention to run in next year’s election.

