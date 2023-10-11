US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says

Norway and Sweden Launch Rescue Flights from Israel
Norway and Sweden arrange evacuation flights for their citizens in Israel. Response...
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller informed the media that the casualty count of Americans in Israel is anticipated to increase.
“Every day we get new information. Look, there’s a list of Americans who we have confirmed dead. There are Americans who remain unaccounted for. I do expect that, unfortunately, that the list of Americans who are confirmed dead will rise today,” Miller said.
The US continues to work to find the Americans who are unaccounted for, he added, noting that “it’s a moving target all the time.”
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that a minimum of 14 Americans lost their lives due to the Hamas attacks, while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reported that as of Tuesday, “20 or more” Americans were still unaccounted for.
