US inaction on Ukraine funding emboldens Russia

Russian victory would strengthen Putin and set a dangerous precedent.

Putin seems to be counting on a divided US to take advantage of antipathy towards Ukraine.

Outcome of events in Washington will determine Ukraine’s fate.

Advertisement

In recent developments, a Russian victory in Ukraine is causing growing concerns among international observers.

Such an outcome not only strengthens President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to reconstitute the former Soviet Union and potentially expand the Russian Empire but also sets a dangerous precedent for autocratic regimes, such as China, considering the use of force to expand their borders.

The conflict in Ukraine, which Russia initially expected to conclude swiftly, has taken an unexpected turn, aligning with Putin’s broader strategic goals. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted that “fatigue over this conflict will grow in various countries, including the US,” and this exhaustion could lead to the fragmentation of political establishments.

Putin appears to be banking on a divided United States, taking advantage of the antipathy towards Ukraine, which was notably stoked during the previous administration under President Donald Trump. Trump’s warm words for Putin and his reluctance to criticize the Russian leader while in office have left some questioning the cost of supporting Ukraine.

In response to these concerns, the European Union (EU) has been actively trying to reassure Ukraine. EU foreign ministers held their first-ever meeting in a third country in a show of unwavering support for Kiev. Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign policy official, pledged ongoing support, emphasizing,

“Let’s see what will happen in the US, but from our side, we will continue supporting and increasing our support.”

Advertisement

President Joe Biden has also offered reassurance, though doubts persist about the extent of support Ukraine will receive. The outcome of events in Washington, in the coming days, weeks, and months, will play a pivotal role in determining the fate of Ukraine and the overall outcome of the largest armed conflict witnessed in Europe since World War II.

The world watches with bated breath as the global ramifications of the Ukraine conflict continue to unfold, with the future of Ukraine hanging in the balance.

Also Read What is Hamas and ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’? Hamas launches surprise rocket attack on Israel. Over 5,000 rockets fired, resulting...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world