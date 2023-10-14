US Issues Travel Alert for Gaza: Head to Rafah Crossing

- US advises citizens in Gaza to head south to Rafah crossing with Egypt.
The US government is advising its citizens located in Gaza to head southward towards the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
This comes as the sole entry and exit point for Gaza, not under Israeli control, has been temporarily shut due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gazan side of the crossing.
The US State Department is urging its citizens to be prepared at the Rafah crossing for a potential reopening, particularly in light of the humanitarian crisis, following Israel’s evacuation directive for the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
“We have informed US citizens in Gaza with whom we are in contact that if they assess it to be safe, they may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“There may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time.”
