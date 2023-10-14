US Issues Travel Alert for Gaza: Head to Rafah Crossing

Advertisement US advises citizens in Gaza to head south to Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Rafah crossing, outside Israeli control, temporarily closed due to Israeli airstrikes.

US State Department recommends readiness at Rafah crossing amid humanitarian crisis.

The US government is advising its citizens located in Gaza to head southward towards the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

This comes as the sole entry and exit point for Gaza, not under Israeli control, has been temporarily shut due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gazan side of the crossing.

The US State Department is urging its citizens to be prepared at the Rafah crossing for a potential reopening, particularly in light of the humanitarian crisis, following Israel’s evacuation directive for the northern part of the Gaza Strip.