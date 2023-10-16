US Landlord Kills Muslim Boy Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

71-year-old Illinois resident charged with hate crime for fatally stabbing.

FBI working closely with law enforcement to mitigate threats.

Landlord's assault on Muslim family prompts a wave of shock and grief within the community.

A 71-year-old resident of Illinois faces a hate crime charge after allegedly fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and severely injuring a 32-year-old woman.

Authorities claim the suspect targeted them because of their Islamic faith, citing the Israel-Hamas conflict as a motive.

Recent days have seen heightened vigilance by US law enforcement and federal agencies for potential violence rooted in anti-Semitic or Islamophobic sentiments.

The FBI, in collaboration with Jewish and Muslim organizations, has noted an uptick in hate-filled and menacing rhetoric.

In the Chicago area, local officers discovered the woman and child on Saturday morning in an unincorporated section of Plainfield Township, located approximately 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Tragically, the boy did not survive, while the woman sustained multiple stab wounds but was expected to recover, as stated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy revealed that the child had been subjected to numerous stab wounds.