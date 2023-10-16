US Landlord Kills Muslim Boy Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’, says Joe Biden
A 71-year-old resident of Illinois faces a hate crime charge after allegedly fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and severely injuring a 32-year-old woman.
Authorities claim the suspect targeted them because of their Islamic faith, citing the Israel-Hamas conflict as a motive.
Recent days have seen heightened vigilance by US law enforcement and federal agencies for potential violence rooted in anti-Semitic or Islamophobic sentiments.
The FBI, in collaboration with Jewish and Muslim organizations, has noted an uptick in hate-filled and menacing rhetoric.
In the Chicago area, local officers discovered the woman and child on Saturday morning in an unincorporated section of Plainfield Township, located approximately 40 miles southwest of Chicago.
Tragically, the boy did not survive, while the woman sustained multiple stab wounds but was expected to recover, as stated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy revealed that the child had been subjected to numerous stab wounds.
“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the sheriff’s statement said.
As per the Will County Sheriff’s office, the woman dialed 911 to report that her landlord had assaulted her with a knife.
She described how she sought refuge in a bathroom and continued to defend herself against the attacker.
The man suspected in the attack was found Saturday outside the home and “sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence” with a cut on his forehead, authorities said.
Joseph M. Czuba, a resident of Plainfield, has been charged by the sheriff’s office with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two hate crime counts, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As of Sunday, he was in custody and awaiting a court appearance.
Efforts to contact Czuba or his family members were unsuccessful on Sunday, as his home phone number remained unlisted.
Messages left for potential relatives listed in online records and on social media went unanswered.
Both the sheriff’s office and the county public defender’s office did not promptly respond to inquiries about Czuba’s legal representation.
While the authorities did not release the names of the two victims, the boy’s paternal uncle, Yousef Hannon, identified the boy as Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American child who had recently turned 6, during a news conference hosted by the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
The organization also identified the other victim as the boy’s mother.
“We are not animals, we are humans. We want people to see us as humans, to feel us as humans, to deal with us as humans, because this is what we are,” said Hannon, a Palestinian-American who emigrated to the US in 1999 to work, including as a public school teacher.
The Muslim civil liberties organization described the crime as “our worst nightmare,” highlighting a troubling increase in hate-related phone calls and emails since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The organization referenced text messages exchanged within the family that revealed the assailant had made derogatory comments about Muslims.
“Palestinians basically, again, with their hearts broken over what’s happening to their people,” said Ahmed Rehab, the group’s executive director, “have to also worry about the immediate safety of life and limb living here in this most free of democracies in the world.”
We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family’s apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume. @cairchicago will hold a… pic.twitter.com/N0ILuevq4n
— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) October 15, 2023
Illinois State Police, in reaction to the heightened threats, have initiated communication with federal law enforcement and are making efforts to connect with Muslim communities and religious leaders, as stated in a press release issued on Sunday by Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker.
“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil,” said Pritzker. “Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn’t just a murder— it was a hate crime. And every single Illinoisan — including our Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors — deserves to live free from the threat of such evil.”
FBI Director Chris Wray, speaking to reporters on a call Sunday, emphasized that the FBI is taking swift action to address the threats.
A senior FBI official, who requested anonymity based on the Bureau’s established rules, stated that the FBI has determined that a majority of the threats they’ve dealt with were not deemed credible.
Nevertheless, the FBI treats all threats seriously.
Furthermore, the official noted that agents have been instructed to adopt an “aggressive” and proactive approach in their interactions with faith-based leaders over the past week.
This approach aims not to target anyone but to encourage clerics and others to promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.
