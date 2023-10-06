US reopens food lifeline to Ethiopian refugees

The US resumes food aid to refugees in Ethiopia after a 5-month suspension.

Ethiopia agreed to cease distribution of food aid.

Ethiopia implemented reforms to improve monitoring and oversight of food aid. Advertisement

The United States has announced the restart of food aid delivery to refugees in Ethiopia, ending a five-month suspension.

This decision follows Ethiopia’s agreement to cease its distribution of these supplies. In May, Washington had halted aid, following a similar move by the United Nations, citing widespread and coordinated theft of food assistance.

The Ethiopian government implemented reforms that led to the resumption of aid. These reforms included strengthening monitoring and oversight and improving commodity tracking, as stated by USAID.

Additionally, Ethiopia has transferred the responsibility for dispatching and warehousing food aid to other entities.

This resumption of aid will benefit hundreds of thousands of refugees currently residing in Ethiopia, primarily from neighboring countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea.

Advertisement

However, food aid for approximately 20 million Ethiopians who are in dire need of humanitarian support remains on hold.

In the war-torn Tigray region, officials had previously informed the media that at least 1,400 people had died of starvation since the aid suspension, while in the neighboring Amhara region, which faces both recent conflicts and drought, many have perished due to the lack of food assistance.

Also Read Cardiac Arrest Survivor: Emirati Woman Shares Her Story A young Emirati woman suffered a cardiac arrest in the parking area...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.