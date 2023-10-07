US sets trade bans on 42 Chinese entities over support for Russia’s military

This support includes the supply of U.S.-origin integrated circuits.

The U.S. Commerce Department has expanded its export control list by adding 42 Chinese companies, citing their support for Moscow’s military and defense industrial base. This support includes the supply of U.S.-origin integrated circuits.

Additionally, seven entities from Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom were included on the export control list.

The integrated circuits in question encompass microelectronics utilized by Russia in precision guidance systems for missiles and drones used in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, according to the Commerce Department.

Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod emphasized the message behind these additions to the Entity List, stating, “Today’s additions to the Entity List provide a clear message: if you supply the Russian defense sector with U.S.-origin technology, we will find out, and we will take action.”

China responded to the U.S. action, characterizing it as “economic coercion and unilateral bullying” and calling for the correction of these practices.

It has been 20 months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with a recent missile strike causing significant casualties in northeastern Ukraine.

Entities are added to the U.S. Entity List when deemed a threat to U.S. national security or foreign policy. Suppliers must obtain challenging-to-obtain licenses before shipping goods to entities on this list.

