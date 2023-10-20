US Sounds Alarm as China Boosts Nuclear Weapons

China has increased its nuclear stockpile to about 500 warheads, aiming for 1,000 by 2030.

China maintains a “no-first-strike” nuclear policy.

Its arsenal is still smaller than Russia and the US.

China has substantially increased its nuclear inventory, now possessing approximately 500 operational warheads, with plans to double its arsenal to more than 1,000 warheads by 2030, according to the latest Pentagon report.

Notably, the report underlines China’s continued commitment to a “no-first-strike” nuclear policy.

Despite exceeding previous projections, China’s stockpile still pales in comparison to Russia, with around 5,889 warheads, and the US, with 5,244 warheads, as reported by the independent Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

In 2021, the US Department of Defense estimated China’s arsenal at about 400 warheads.