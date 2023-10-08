Violence Erupts in Egypt, Killing 2 Israeli Tourists and Guide

2 Israeli tourists and an Egyptian guide were shot dead in Alexandria, Egypt.

Another Israeli was injured; an attack was reportedly by a local.

In a tragic incident reported by the Israeli foreign ministry, two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were fatally shot in the city of Alexandria, Egypt.

Another Israeli citizen sustained injuries during the Sunday morning attack, which was allegedly carried out by a local assailant. Egyptian authorities have not yet provided official confirmation.

A private news channel reported that a police officer opened fire on a group of tourists visiting the historic Roman site known as Pompey’s Pillar.

The attacker reportedly fired indiscriminately using his firearm and was subsequently apprehended at the scene.

Videos shared on social media depicted the aftermath of the attack, with at least two individuals appearing to have lost their lives at the archaeological site.

The Israeli foreign ministry announced its collaboration with Egyptian authorities to facilitate the swift return of Israeli citizens to their homeland.

This incident occurred a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas initiated an unprecedented assault on southern Israel, involving hundreds of gunmen crossing the border from Gaza and launching numerous rockets.

The conflict has resulted in reported casualties on both sides, with approximately 350 people reportedly killed in Israel and 313 in Gaza due to retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

While Egypt was the first Arab nation to establish peace with Israel in 1979, Israeli policies concerning the Palestinian issue have generated widespread discontent among many Egyptians.

Notably, in June, an Egyptian police conscript killed three Israeli soldiers near the shared border. Egypt claimed the incident resulted from an exchange of fire during a pursuit of drug smugglers, whereas Israel characterized it as a terrorist attack.

