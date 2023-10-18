Violence Erupts in Houston Court as Teen’s Killer Admits Guilt

Alvarez’s uncle was taken into custody following the altercation, although it remains unclear whether he will face charges.

Video footage captured the moment the uncle rushed toward the killer, prompting three bailiffs and others in the courtroom to intervene.

One court security officer brandished a taser, although it’s uncertain whether it was deployed.

Another bailiff managed to separate DeLeon from the uncle, while the judge quickly exited the courtroom.

Simultaneously, DeLeon’s mother became involved in a physical altercation with Machado. As courtroom security subdued the uncle on the ground, another woman from the gallery joined the fray, further escalating the situation, as courtroom security attempted to regain control.

The entire incident lasted for approximately one minute.

The brawl was so intense that deputies from other courtrooms had to respond, deviating from protocol by leaving an accused domestic abuser unattended in another courtroom.

This allowed the accused, Michael Devon Combs, 32, to escape while unhandcuffed, even managing to remove his leg irons. As of Tuesday evening, he had not been located.

DeLeon opted to accept a plea deal in court on Tuesday morning, as he was scheduled to stand trial this week on the charges.

Diamond had gone to confront DeLeon around 9:30 pm while walking her dog Peanut, as she had discovered he was dating her while already in a long-term relationship with another girl.

DeLeon shot her 22 times in the back, according to the Houston Police Department.

Her family grew concerned after hearing gunshots and finding Peanut alone and covered in blood outside their door.

Diamond’s brother discovered her a couple of blocks away from their southwest Houston home, near a field commonly used as a neighborhood park.

She was still alive, and despite Machado’s unsuccessful attempt at CPR, paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

This incident is not the first time proceedings related to the case descended into chaos. During a previous hearing, Diamond’s brother, Abel Alvarez, charged at DeLeon, prompting Judge Hazel Jones to call for security in her Houston courtroom.

DeLeon had been released on a $250,000 bond during that hearing but was taken back into custody after his ankle monitor indicated that he had left house arrest without notifying authorities.

Judge Hazel Jones reinstated DeLeon’s bond after the ankle monitoring company admitted there could have been a glitch, allowing the teenager to leave court with his relatives.

