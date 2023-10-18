Violence Erupts in Houston Court as Teen’s Killer Admits Guilt

Paedophile Andrew Miller Sentenced for 27-Hour Abuse of Girl
Andrew Miller, 53, sentenced to 20 years for 27-hour sexual abuse of...
A violent altercation erupted in a Houston courtroom on Tuesday as the families of a teenage murder victim and her confessed killer clashed.
Frank DeLeon Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to the chilling murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez, who was shot 22 times while walking her family’s dog in January 2022.
DeLeon is now facing a 45-year prison sentence following his admission of guilt.
During the hearing, Anna Machado, the grieving mother of Diamond Alvarez, referred to the murderer as a ‘monster.’ After her emotional statement, she attempted to approach DeLeon, but was quickly restrained by a bailiff. This led to a violent altercation when Alvarez’s uncle charged at the killer, escalating tensions in the courtroom.
After order was restored, Machado did not regret her words, telling local media: ‘He’s a monster in my eyes. That would never change.
‘Did he look remorseful at all? No. He was laughing at my face. (Like) it’s a joke. A life is not a joke. My daughter’s not a joke.’
She expressed remorse for inadvertently initiating the brawl and acknowledged that it was an “inappropriate” reaction.
Despite the chaotic scene, Machado expressed a sense of relief that her daughter’s killer had confessed to the crime.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.