Russia initiated limited-scale offensives in the 85th week of the conflict with Ukraine.

Russian forces attempted to halt the Ukrainian advance in various regions.

In the 85th week of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russia initiated a series of limited-scale offensives.

It seemed that their objective was to halt Kyiv’s four-month-long counteroffensive by engaging Ukrainian forces in specific areas.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive had made significant gains, reclaiming approximately half of the territory captured by Russia earlier in the year.

This advance breached Russia’s formidable “Surovikin line” of defense, disrupted Russian logistics with deep strikes into Crimea, and denied Russia control over the western Black Sea.

On October 6, Russia renewed its offensive efforts, particularly towards the city of Kupiansk in the northeastern region of the front, as reported by Ukraine’s eastern forces spokesman.

Russian sources confirmed this ground assault, which followed an artillery barrage.

Back in July, Ukrainian officials had already noted Russia’s attempts to seize Kupiansk, and military analysts have suggested that this action is part of Russia’s strategy to divert Ukrainian forces from areas where they have been achieving success.