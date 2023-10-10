Voters head to polls in Liberia as George Weah faces Joseph Boakai

Liberians are participating in a fiercely contested presidential election, with former football star George Weah, aged 57, seeking a second term.

His main rival is former Deputy President Joseph Boakai, aged 78. Mr. Boakai’s campaign theme is “Rescue,” arguing that Liberia declined during Mr. Weah’s initial six years in office.

However, Mr. Weah is confident in victory, citing his efforts to maintain stability and enhance education in Liberia.

This election marks the first time that a generation of young voters, born in peacetime Liberia, is casting their ballots for a president.

Liberia endured a brutal civil war that ended two decades ago, causing an estimated 250,000 deaths.

Many Liberians are demanding the establishment of a war crimes court to hold key figures accountable for the conflict, claiming that the failure to do so has fostered a culture of impunity.

Mr. Weah has resisted this pressure, arguing that focusing on past crimes is not the best path to development. Mr. Boakai, along with other leading candidates, has pledged to establish such a court. Approximately 2.4 million people are registered to vote, with polls opening at 08:00 GMT.

Nineteen candidates, including two women, are challenging Mr. Weah, who succeeded Africa’s first elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in 2018. Voters will also choose parliamentary representatives in Tuesday’s election.

Despite clashes between rival camps in the final days of the campaign, Liberia’s main political parties have pledged to uphold peace during the polls.

Mr. Weah transitioned to politics after retiring from football, winning his first term in 2017 with 61% of the vote in a run-off against Mr. Boakai, who had served as Ms. Sirleaf’s deputy.

This election might be the 78-year-old Mr. Boakai’s final attempt at the presidency. Mr. Boakai’s opponents have nicknamed him “Sleepy Joe” for allegedly dozing off during public events.

He presents himself as an ordinary, honest man from a modest background and has criticized Mr. Weah’s administration.

Mr. Boakai has promised to improve infrastructure, invest in agriculture, and boost tourism while accusing Mr. Weah of not doing enough to combat corruption.

Liberian courts issued arrest warrants for over 30 former central bank officials following the disappearance of $104 million (£85 million) in 2018.

Last year, Mr. Weah fired three senior officials, including his chief of staff, after the US government sanctioned them for corruption, despite their denials of wrongdoing.

Mr. Weah dismisses claims that he has not fulfilled his 2017 campaign promises, citing significant achievements in his first term, including introducing free university tuition.

If re-elected, he has pledged to continue economic reforms, including job creation. According to the World Bank, Liberia’s economy grew nearly 5% last year.

However, the UN development agency reports that 52% of the population lives in poverty, with an additional 23% vulnerable to poverty. Over 60% of Liberians are under 25 years old.

