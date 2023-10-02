Warning Issued by UAE : Dh400 Fine charged for vehicles who overtake

Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to motorists.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to motorists, urging them to follow traffic rules to maintain safety on the road.

The authorities request drivers prevent accidents by not disturbing vehicles on highways for any cause which includes, overtaking a car, sticking close to another car, and using high beams, which can cause other motorists to lose focus, causing accidents.

“Motor drivers are requested to drive in the right lane at slow speed to maintain safety on the road. Not making way for vehicles that have right of way or from the left overtaking lane can result in a fine of Dh400”, said the police.

The authority also added that don’t leave sufficient space between vehicles as it is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents. In Abu Dhabi, this violation can result in your car being impounded. The fee for releasing your car once it has been impounded is Dh5,000.

