Warning: Storm Babet Prompts Stay-at-Home Orders

Storm Babet prompts stay-at-home advisory in parts of Scotland.

Met Office issues red weather warning for Aberdeenshire and Angus due to expected “exceptional” rainfall.

Widespread amber and yellow warnings cover various UK regions for wind and rain.

Parts of Scotland are under a strict stay-at-home advisory as Storm Babet approaches, carrying a significant threat of severe flooding and disruptions.

The Met Office has issued a highly unusual red weather warning due to the expectation of “exceptional” rainfall in Aberdeenshire and Angus, with the potential for life-threatening conditions.

In addition to this red alert, there are amber and yellow warnings covering various regions in the UK, cautioning against both wind and rain.

Storm Babet is already affecting Ireland, where the army has been deployed to assist with over 100 flooded properties.

Southern parts of the UK are also experiencing the impact of this weather system as it progresses north and east.

The Met Office’s weather warning is in effect from 18:00 on Thursday until noon on Friday. During this period, widespread rainfall of 10-15cm (4-6 inches) is expected, with some areas possibly receiving 20-25cm (8-10 inches).

The red warning specifically highlights the “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus, anticipating extensive flooding, road closures, and coastal areas facing wind gusts exceeding 70mph (113km/h).

There are concerns about potential building damage, power outages, and communities becoming isolated for extended periods.

In response to the warning, Angus Council has decided to close schools early on Thursday and keep them closed on Friday.

Sepa has also cautioned that Storm Babet is anticipated to bring “unprecedented” rainfall to northeast Scotland, causing “significant disruption” through flooding.

Amber warnings persist in other parts of northeast Scotland and the Highlands on Thursday and Friday, while yellow warnings cover a large part of the country until Saturday.

Many affected areas in Scotland are still recovering from heavy rains and flooding earlier this month, described as the worst since the 1890s.

The Scottish government’s Resilience Room has convened to address this severe weather event, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison emphasized the rarity of red warnings from the Met Office, underscoring the seriousness of the impending weather, particularly in the northeast of Scotland over the next two days.