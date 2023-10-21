What makes Pentagon’s China military assessment so important?

The Pentagon recently issued its annual report on China’s military.

The Pentagon recently issued its annual report on China’s military, providing insights into critical developments in China’s national security over the past year. Here are some key highlights:

Nuclear Weapons:

China’s operational nuclear warhead count exceeds 500, and it is projected to possess over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

In a previous report, the Pentagon estimated China had more than 400 operational nuclear warheads in 2021.

Missiles:

China likely completed the construction of three new silo fields in 2022, housing at least 300 new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos.

China may be exploring the development of conventionally armed intercontinental-range missile systems, potentially posing a threat to the United States.

Overseas Basing:

China has been expanding its global military presence, albeit still smaller than the vast U.S. network of bases.

The report suggests that China may have contemplated establishing military logistics facilities in several countries, including Burma, Thailand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Tajikistan.

Ships:

China boasts the world's largest navy, with continual growth.

China’s navy currently comprises over 370 ships and submarines, compared to the 340 ships in the previous year’s report.

Projections indicate an increase to 395 ships by 2025 and 435 ships by 2030.

U.S. Assistance:

Advertisement Despite China generally ignoring or denying U.S. efforts for military-to-military discussions, there was an instance when Beijing sought U.S. assistance.

In April 2023, the Chinese military requested U.S. help in evacuating Chinese diplomats from Khartoum, Sudan.

The U.S. military provided evacuation routes to facilitate this operation.

