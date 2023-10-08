White House Commits to Boosting Israel’s Security

President Biden orders increased support for Israel per White House release.

Biden and VP Harris were briefed on Israel conflicts by the national security team.

White House to maintain close communication with Israeli counterparts.

President Joe Biden has instructed for increased support to be provided to Israel, as stated in an official White House release.

The President, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, received a briefing from their national security team on Sunday regarding the ongoing conflicts in Israel.

The statement emphasizes that White House officials will maintain close communication with their Israeli counterparts and that national security teams are actively engaged with both Israeli officials and regional counterparts.

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared on several talk shows to provide updates to American viewers on the ongoing hostilities and the diplomatic response by the United States.

Blinken also mentioned ongoing investigations into reports of US citizens who may have been killed or captured by Hamas fighters.

In the city of Alexandria, Egypt, the US embassy in Cairo has issued a cautionary advisory to Americans, urging them to heighten their vigilance and take additional security measures. This advisory comes in the wake of the tragic shooting incident resulting in the death of two Israeli citizens.

“We can’t confirm that at this moment,” he said. “But we’re very actively working to see if we can confirm the reports that we’ve had”.

