White House retracts Joe Biden’s erroneous claims that Hamas beheads kids.

Joe Biden found himself in the position of backtracking on a statement.

There’s growing debate about his suitability for a potential re-election in 2024.

US President Joe Biden found himself in the position of backtracking on a statement he made during an address to the Jewish community in the US.

A statement that caused immediate concern that he had erroneously claimed that he had seen confirmed images of Hamas fighters beheading children.

However, a day later, the White House issued a clarification, stating that Biden had based his remarks on Israel’s allegations and media reports, emphasizing that he and other officials had not independently verified such reports.

This incident has further fueled concerns about President Biden’s ability to govern effectively. There’s growing debate about his suitability for a potential re-election in 2024 with recent incidents highlighting age-related issues.

His statement, made without verification, raises questions about his leadership and whether the US would elect him as its next president.

