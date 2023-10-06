Who is Narges Muhammadi? Nobel Prize winner 2023

Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian human rights activist.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Alfred Nobel established the Nobel Prizes in his will.

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Bol News reported.

According to the selection committee, Mohammadi won the award for her efforts to advance universal human rights and freedom as well as her struggle against Iran’s institutionalized oppression of women. She is currently in prison.

The spokesperson for the committee continued by saying that she had paid a high price for her struggle.

Additionally, Mohammadi has a history that includes 13 arrests, five convictions, and a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

The news of the award comes after much speculation about who will receive this year’s prize, with candidates including Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being hailed as front-runners.

Previous recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize include the European Union for “the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy, and human rights in Europe,” former U.S. President Barack Obama for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy,” as well as Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa.”

Alfred Nobel, an inventor, businessman, and philanthropist, established the Nobel Prizes in his will, which was written in 1895. In 1901, the first Nobel Prizes were awarded. They honor accomplishments in the fields of science, chemistry, medicine, literature, and international relations.

