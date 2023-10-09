Yaoundé Landslides Cause 30 Deaths and Destruction

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Mefou River overflows, affecting several neighborhoods.

Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, has witnessed a tragic incident where heavy rains led to landslides, resulting in the loss of at least 30 lives, as reported by emergency services.

A local radio station has even higher estimates, citing a death toll of 40, with many individuals still unaccounted for.

Rescue operations faced significant challenges due to the flooding, compelling residents to painstakingly retrieve bodies from the debris using their bare hands.

The relentless downpour caused the Mefou River to overflow its banks on Sunday, inundating several neighborhoods.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the economically disadvantaged community of Mbankolo, where numerous homes were constructed precariously on a hillside.

A heart-wrenching account came from Ymele Guy, a resident of the area, who tragically lost his child to the flooding.