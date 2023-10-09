Yaoundé Landslides Cause 30 Deaths and Destruction

Tragic Israeli Music Festival: 260 Lives Lost in Bullet Hail
Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, has witnessed a tragic incident where heavy rains led to landslides, resulting in the loss of at least 30 lives, as reported by emergency services.
A local radio station has even higher estimates, citing a death toll of 40, with many individuals still unaccounted for.
Rescue operations faced significant challenges due to the flooding, compelling residents to painstakingly retrieve bodies from the debris using their bare hands.
The relentless downpour caused the Mefou River to overflow its banks on Sunday, inundating several neighborhoods.
Among the hardest-hit areas was the economically disadvantaged community of Mbankolo, where numerous homes were constructed precariously on a hillside.
A heart-wrenching account came from Ymele Guy, a resident of the area, who tragically lost his child to the flooding.
“I saw the disaster and just when I was informing my wife that things were bad, in a fraction of a second, my children and I were being submerged,” he said.
“I saved my wife and at least three children. The rain took along the fourth… the rain snatched that child away.”
Jouego Cathérine said her pregnant sister remained buried under the debris.
“I’ve still not found my sister. She got married in April. Together with her in-laws, all seven died here. Five corpses have already been recovered, it’s remaining two — my sister and a young girl.”
Landslides are a recurring occurrence in Yaoundé, particularly during the rainy season. Just last year, a tragic incident took place when a soil embankment collapsed, claiming the lives of at least 14 mourners attending a funeral.
During the recent disaster on Sunday, numerous houses were swept away by the relentless floods. One residence was reduced to a mere passage, serving as a shortcut for both emergency responders and grieving locals.
The magnitude of the calamity was so immense that people from other parts of the city flocked to the scene on Monday to witness the devastation firsthand.
Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji issued a plea for individuals, including residents, to evacuate the area due to the unstable soil conditions.
Nevertheless, many locals are remaining in the neighborhood, as temporary accommodations are still being established.
“We are organizing rescue efforts, mattresses, blankets, and all that,” he said, adding that a three-month-old baby was among those who had been rescued.
Communities like Mbankolo, marked by poverty and inadequate infrastructure, find themselves increasingly susceptible to severe weather events, such as heavy rainfall.
These events are growing in frequency and intensity across Africa due to the impact of climate change, as emphasized by climate experts from the United Nations.
On Saturday, authorities in neighboring Nigeria issued a warning to residents in nine states, anticipating the onset of floods as Cameroon initiated the discharge of water from its Lagdo Dam.
This discharge is anticipated to continue until the end of the current month, according to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Cameroon has cited heavy rains in its northern region as the reason for this necessary release of water.
Officials have emphasized their intention to keep the discharge to a minimum. It’s worth noting that the release of water from the dam last year resulted in flooding and tragic casualties in Nigeria, particularly in Benue state, which shares its border with Cameroon.
