Yorkshire Flooding Leaves Residents Feeling Abandoned

Residents of a South Yorkshire village, overwhelmed by floodwater due to Storm Babet, expressed their feeling of neglect to the media.

The Environment Agency (EA) reported that 250 homes in Catcliffe near Rotherham were evacuated on Saturday.

Nevertheless, some residents voiced dissatisfaction with the authorities, citing a perceived lack of assistance.

In response, the EA stated that they are currently assessing the optimal deployment of their pumps and resources.

Chris Lloyd, whose home was inundated during the 2007 River Rother breach in Catcliffe, finds himself facing flooding once more.

“We were evacuated at three o’clock [on] Saturday morning. We moved what we could, but it was not enough,” he said.

“We still can’t get in [to his home] this morning. It’s too deep. We’ve lost a lot. Stuff that can’t be replaced.”

Following the flood of 2007, Mr. Lloyd said residents were promised “it wouldn’t happen again”.

Fighting back tears, Sophie Skidmore said: “It’s really hit me this morning how much we have lost. Some very sentimental things for definite. It’s just awful.”

Asked if she had been given any indication when she could move back into her home, Ms. Skidmore said: “Nobody has told us anything. The water’s not going down.”

The Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has been contacted for a response.

Residents in Catcliffe are expressing profound anger, stating that they feel abandoned and left to manage the situation on their own. They report no sightings of council or Environment Agency personnel.

While water levels in the River Rother have receded, stagnant floodwater within Catcliffe remains. Residents are eager to have this water pumped out of their homes to assess the damage and engage their insurers.

The village’s geographical layout, with a portion situated in a natural depression, exacerbates the situation. Despite the installation of new defenses after the 2007 flood, residents had hoped to avoid a recurrence.

In a statement, the EA said: “We know the devastating impact flooding can have on communities, and we’re working hard with other agencies to support areas like Catcliffe.”

On the issue of pumps, it added: “We are currently looking at the best use of our pumps and other resources. We naturally want the pumps to make a difference when we use them.”

The EA said the situation was “improving”, with a period of dry weather expected. It said teams had been out across Yorkshire “clearing debris from rivers, operating flood gates and providing advice to the public”.

The EA reported that alerts and warnings were consistently being taken down. At Sunday lunchtime, there were 14 flood warnings, signifying a high likelihood of flooding, and 23 alerts, indicating the possibility of flooding. You can find the latest updates here.

Certain areas in Yorkshire had experienced rainfall amounts that were twice the usual monthly averages within the last 24 to 36 hours, as per the EA’s information.

